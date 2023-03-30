 Skip to main content
Jets officially gain dishonorable distinction

March 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets now find themselves carrying an unwelcome torch.

The NBA’s Sacramento Kings officially clinched a spot in the 2023 playoffs on Wednesday with a 120-80 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers. That snapped the longest postseason drought of any major U.S. pro sports team — 2006 was the last time the Kings made the playoffs (a total of 16 seasons without a playoff berth).

With the Kings now having finally slayed their postseason demons, the new longest active playoff drought of a major U.S. pro sports team belongs to the Jets, who have not made it to the postseason since 2010 (12 total seasons).

The Buffalo Sabres (NHL), Detroit Tigers (MLB), and Los Angeles Angels (MLB) round out the new top four.

Here is the full list.

The last time the Jets made it to the playoffs, Rex Ryan was in his second season as their head coach. Darrelle Revis, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, and Nick Mangold were the Jets’ Pro Bowlers that year as well. Since then, the Jets have had four different head coaches (Ryan, Todd Bowles, Adam Gase, and Robert Saleh) with only one total winning season (2015 when they went 10-6 but still failed to qualify for the postseason).

Granted, the Jets could be ending that lengthy drought as soon as the 2023 campaign (after going 7-10 last season). Aaron Rodgers is expected to arrive soon via trade, and other big names might potentially be joining him in East Rutherford as well.

