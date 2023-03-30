Report: AFC team viewed as favorite to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to weigh his options in free agency, but one team is reportedly viewed as the favorite to sign the star wide receiver.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Beckham has received offers from multiple teams. The New York Jets are considered the favorite, but the Baltimore Ravens have also “made a push.”

There was talk earlier this month that Beckham was seeking a deal worth $20 million per year. Beckham shot that down, though he did say it would take more than $4 million to sign him. According to ESPN, teams may be willing to give Beckham $8 million guaranteed per season with incentives that reach over $10 million.

If Beckham’s top choice is the Jets, he is likely waiting for the Aaron Rodgers situation to be sorted out. New York has been working on a Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers, and it sounds like the two sides could have a long way to go.

Beckham, 30, sat out the entire 2022 season after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl the year before. He is said to be fully recovered, but there are too many question marks surrounding his health for him to expect to sign a massive contract.

H/T Bleacher Report