Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision.

The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator.

Hackett was most recently the head coach of the Broncos, and he did not make it through a full season. He was fired after going 4-11 and presiding over an offense that averaged an NFL-worst 16.9 points per game.

The Jets apparently feel that was an anomaly for Hackett. They are looking to overhaul their offense after they fired former OC Mike LaFleur. New York ranked 29th in the NFL in points and 25th in yards this season.

Hackett has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator. He was the OC of the Green Bay Packers for three seasons from 2019-2021 before the Broncos hired him. He served in the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills prior to that.

The Jets were said to be targeting one other big name for their OC job, but Hackett has now been tasked with helping them to turn things around.