Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

January 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report.

The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank Reich about the position if he does not land a head coaching opportunity.

Reich is a longtime offensive coordinator, and served in the role for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl. He wound up going 40-33-1 as Colts head coach and remains widely respected throughout the sport.

Reich will presumably prioritize head coaching opportunities, and he has at least two interviews lined up. The Jets could be a decent fallback opportunity for him.

Frank ReichNew York Jets
