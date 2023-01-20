Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report.

The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank Reich about the position if he does not land a head coaching opportunity.

Was told Jets also could talk with Frank Reich, depending what shakes out with his HC opportunities. NYJ will talk to a lot of candidates. https://t.co/WSH1W0Qpuj — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 20, 2023

Reich is a longtime offensive coordinator, and served in the role for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl. He wound up going 40-33-1 as Colts head coach and remains widely respected throughout the sport.

Reich will presumably prioritize head coaching opportunities, and he has at least two interviews lined up. The Jets could be a decent fallback opportunity for him.