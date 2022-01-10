Jets legend Don Maynard dies at 86

The New York Jets lost one of their best players in franchise history on Monday, as Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard has died.

Maynard’s family confirmed through the Pro Football Hall of Fame that the former receiver has died at age 86.

Maynard played 15 seasons in the American and National Football League between 1958 and 1973. He also played one season in the Canadian Football League. He had 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns during his career. Maynard was football’s all-time leading receiver at the time of his retirement in 1973. He averaged a whopping 18.7 yards per catch.

After attending five different high schools in Texas and New Mexico, Maynard played college ball at Rice and then Texas Western. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1957 but remained in school for another year before turning pro. He spent one season with the Giants before playing in the CFL in 1959 and then signing with the Jets in 1960.

Maynard played with Joe Namath and led the AFL in touchdown receptions with 14 in 1965.

Maynard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. He joined the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2010 and had his his No. 13 jersey retired by the franchise.