Jets linked to Pro Bowl lineman in free agency

As the New York Jets continue to work on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they may also be working on bringing in a new Pro Bowler to snap him the ball.

The New York Post’s Ben Costello reported Sunday that center Ben Jones is a name to watch for the Jets in free agency. Costello notes that Jones spent the last five seasons on the Tennessee Titans with coach Keith Carter, who just became the offensive line coach for the Jets this offseason.

Jones, who turns 34 in July, was a Pro Bowler last season for Tennessee. He missed some time due to concussion issues but had been the Titans’ starting center for all 33 games over the previous two seasons. Despite that though, Jones was released by Tennessee earlier this month.

The Jets had a lousy offensive line in 2022, allowing 42 sacks and finishing 31st out of 32 in PFF’s O-line rankings for the year. Jones, who has already shown an ability to adapt to any situation, may be able to help on that front.