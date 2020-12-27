Video: Titans’ Ben Jones walks barefoot through snow in Green Bay

Ben Jones wasn’t about to let a little snow throw off his pregame routine.

The Tennessee Titans were getting ready for their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The weather conditions for the game were harsh, with plenty of snow covering the field. That didn’t deter Jones, who walked on the field barefoot well ahead of the game.

This is part of a routine for Jones, who goes barefoot onto the field before every game.

Each week, @Titans Ben Jones walks out onto the field barefoot and says a prayer to honor his brother. A little snow at Lambeau Field will not stop him. pic.twitter.com/V1FFesBXqt — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 27, 2020

None of this should surprise you, especially coming from Jones. You may recall a teammate shared a video a few years ago of Jones catching a coyote barefoot.

Jones is every bit the outdoorsman. And he does a lot of activities while barefoot.