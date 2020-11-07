Report: Jets players complained of hidden cameras in locker room

New York Jets players have reportedly complained about hidden cameras in the locker room that the team did not warn them about.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Jets players recently informed the NFLPA of apparent surveillance equipment hidden within smoke detectors in the team’s locker room. The NFL claimed on behalf of the Jets that the cameras had been there since 2008, when the Jets moved into their current facility in New Jersey. The league also stated that the players were aware of the cameras, so no rules were being broken.

The last point has been disputed by a number of current and former Jets players since 2008 who spoke to the Daily News. None were aware of the cameras, remembered being informed about them by team officials, or ever consented to being filmed in that space.

The NFLPA and players are reportedly “troubled” by the situation. The union is considering a grievance, as well as studying New Jersey’s employee privacy laws.

The Jets have had some pretty awkward moments this season that don’t reflect well on the team. This would just be plain ugly if it turns out to be true.