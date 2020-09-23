Adam Gase disagrees with Jets players about practice quality

New York Jets coach Adam Gase appears to be once again at odds with his players, this time over the quality of the team’s practices.

Multiple Jets players spoke publicly about how they felt the team’s practices had been lacking, and that it contributed to the team’s 0-2 start. Safety Bradley McDougald told SNY some of the practices had been “slow.” Linebacker Avery Williamson agreed, telling WFAN that they “haven’t been as crisp” as they should be.

This was news to Gase, who said Wednesday he hadn’t heard the criticisms and didn’t entirely agree with them.

“Nobody said anything during the week,” Gase said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I felt like we had really good tempo to practice. Sometimes an individual guy, if he wants to change something, we talk about it every week. It’s an open forum. If somebody doesn’t like the way something’s going, we can easily speak up.

“I haven’t necessarily felt that (practices were slow). When I watch our guys, I feel like guys are flying around. They’re chasing the ball.”

Once again, Gase just doesn’t seem to be on the same page as his players. He’s clashed with one of them during preseason, too. If multiple veteran players are willing to say publicly that they’re not happy with how the team is practicing, Gase should look into it. The fact that he doesn’t seem to agree only adds to the appearance of dysfunction within the team.