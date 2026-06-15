Jets make a $66.4 million move on offense

The New York Jets are securing one of the key pieces of their offensive line for years to come.

According to insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets are in agreement with starting guard Joe Tippmann on a 4-year, $66.4 million contract extension. The deal also comes with $34.9 milion of guaranteed money.

That perhaps exceeds most people’s estimate of Tippmann’s next contract, but New York doesn’t seem to mind showing him the money.

Tippman entered the offseason with just a year left on the rookie deal he signed with the Jets after they selected him in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Wisconsin Badgers football product has yet to experience team success since turning pro, but the Jets clearly believe they are a better team with Tippmann on their offensive line.

In 2025, he ranked 28th among 81 guards with a 66.7 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His 69.0 pass blocking grade was 23rd, while his overall grade of 66.0 was 33rd.

One thing about Tippman is that he’s been a durable asset for the Jets. He missed a game in his rookie season and has never sat out another contest since, starting 17 games in each of the last two years with New York.