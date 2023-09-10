Report: Jets targeted ex-Super Bowl champion as Plan B to Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets were at one point uncertain if they would be able to pull off a trade for Aaron Rodgers, and they inquired about another former Super Bowl champion during that time.

Before they knew for sure if Rodgers wanted to play in 2023, the Jets called the Los Angeles Rams to ask about the availability of Matthew Stafford. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams were “adamant Stafford wasn’t going anywhere.”

There was a lot of talk during the offseason about the Rams wanting to get out from under the $59 million guaranteed that kicked in on Stafford’s deal back in March. However, Rapoport was told the Rams always planned to keep Stafford after head coach Sean McVay announced he was returning for at least another season.

The Jets were unsure if Rodgers was going to play in 2023 after the four-time MVP went on his infamous darkness retreat. Rodgers essentially emerged from that looking to play for a team other than the Green Bay Packers, and he chose the Jets. At that point, it became only a matter of time before a trade was completed.