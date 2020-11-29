Are Jets planning to move on from Sam Darnold?

There is a growing expectation that the New York Jets will happily draft Trevor Lawrence next April and move on from Sam Darnold as their quarterback. Could it be possible, however, that the Jets might part ways with Darnold even if they don’t land Lawrence?

ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote Sunday that it is “fair to wonder” if the Jets will look to replace Darnold no matter what happens at the end of the season. Darnold has struggled this season, and the Jets offense has actually looked more capable with veteran Joe Flacco under center. Cimini writes that the organization “must take a hard look at the alternatives” no matter where they end up drafting next April.

As it stands, the 0-11 Jets would draft first next April, giving them the opportunity to make Lawrence their new franchise quarterback. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are lurking at 1-10, and could still land the top pick if the Jets find a way to win a game or two.

The Jets selected Darnold third overall in 2018, and he showed initial promise, throwing for over 3,000 yards in 2019. He has taken a step back in every way in 2020. Hindered by injuries, he hasn’t been any good when healthy, throwing just three touchdowns against eight interceptions in seven games. It’s bad enough that the Jets may have to confront this surprising reality about his possible trade value.