Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett gets meme treatment over response to question

The New York Jets have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, but don’t bother asking offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to describe what has gone wrong for the team.

Hackett was asked on Wednesday about the Jets ranking near the bottom of the NFL in most offensive categories. He responded with some incoherent gibberish about how there are many different ways to interpret statistics.

Nathaniel Hackett: "When it comes to stats, there's so many different ways to look at numbers. Good, bad. There are people throughout this league that have been very, very good. There are those that are not as good. That fluctuates. There are so many things that change. That's… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 22, 2023

“When it comes to stats, there’s so many different ways to look at numbers. Good, bad. There are people throughout this league that have been very, very good. There are those that are not as good. That fluctuates. There are so many things that change. That’s why this game is so great. So many different things that change. Personnel. Situations. So many different things,” Hackett said.

In Hackett’s defense, he couldn’t exactly respond with the truth, which is mostly that Aaron Rodgers got hurt and Zach Wilson stinks. That is probably why he got caught up talking in circles.

Of course, fans on social media showed the former Denver Broncos head coach no mercy. Hackett got the meme treatment in a big way.

Hackett caught a tough break when Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. We have no way of knowing how the season would have gone if Rodgers remained healthy, but it is a virtual guarantee that New York’s offense would have looked much better.

If nothing else, Hackett got to enjoy one big moment in his first season as Jets OC. Perhaps his responses to questions about the team’s offense will be a bit easier to follow in 2024.