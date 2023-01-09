Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available).

Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though he and the Baltimore Ravens have not agreed on a long-term contract, the team can give him franchise tag him each of the next two years.

The San Francisco 49ers were looking to deal Garoppolo before the season, but nothing materialized. He played well after Trey Lance got injured in Week 1 until he suffered a season-ending injury as well. The Niners could once again look to deal him and move forward with Lance and Brock Purdy.

The Las Vegas Raiders sent Carr home with two games left in the regular season as they prepare to part ways with him. They will look to trade him, and the Jets would be a natural fit. The Jets have some nice offensive weapons as well as a talented defense. Even though Carr didn’t seem like the answer for the Raiders, he could provide the stability at quarterback that the Jets need to make the postseason.

The problem is Carr has a no-trade clause he would have to waive, and he might have to agree to a restructured deal since his current contract calls for him to have a nearly $35 million cap hit in 2023.