Jets making progress in contract talks with key player?

The New York Jets may be on their way to eliminating a potential distraction ahead of their highly-anticipated 2023 season.

The Jets are working hard on a new contract with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and there is optimism that something will get done, according to Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The two sides are not believed to be far apart, and the hope is that an agreement will be reached before mid-June.

Williams is the big outstanding issue for the Jets ahead of the new season. The defensive tackle is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has made it pretty clear that he’s looking for a raise and some long-term security.

The 25-year-old is coming off a career-best season that saw him collect 12 sacks and make his first All-Pro team.