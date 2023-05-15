Quinnen Williams sends message to Jets amid contract standoff

The New York Jets are facing a difficult negotiation with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, at least judging by his latest social media move.

Williams is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and has not made much of a secret of the fact that he wants a new deal. On Monday, he scrubbed his Twitter account of all Jets references, with his bio a particularly notable change.

Quinnen Williams’ twitter bio no longer says “Jets” — presumably, a commentary on the state of his contract negotiations. #Jets pic.twitter.com/v6RmgIBiiy — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 15, 2023

It is unlikely to be coincidental that Williams’ most recent retweet on his Twitter account was about Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence agreeing to a four-year, $90 million extension earlier this month.

Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

Williams is probably looking for something similar to what Lawrence got, but the Jets are not giving it to him so far. That would be the most logical explanation for his public stances.

Williams wants to get paid, but he has also dropped hints about how frustrating the team has been the last few years. With Aaron Rodgers in the fold, they should be much more competitive, but they might have to find a way to pay Williams if they don’t want him becoming a new problem.