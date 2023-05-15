 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 15, 2023

Quinnen Williams sends message to Jets amid contract standoff

May 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Quinnen Williams on the sideline

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) shown on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are facing a difficult negotiation with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, at least judging by his latest social media move.

Williams is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and has not made much of a secret of the fact that he wants a new deal. On Monday, he scrubbed his Twitter account of all Jets references, with his bio a particularly notable change.

It is unlikely to be coincidental that Williams’ most recent retweet on his Twitter account was about Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence agreeing to a four-year, $90 million extension earlier this month.

Williams is probably looking for something similar to what Lawrence got, but the Jets are not giving it to him so far. That would be the most logical explanation for his public stances.

Williams wants to get paid, but he has also dropped hints about how frustrating the team has been the last few years. With Aaron Rodgers in the fold, they should be much more competitive, but they might have to find a way to pay Williams if they don’t want him becoming a new problem.

Article Tags

Quinnen Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus