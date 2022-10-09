Jets RB did disrespectful celebration after scoring touchdown

New York Jets running back Michael Carter got disrespectful with his touchdown celebration on Sunday.

Carter scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put his Jets up 25-17 on the Miami Dolphins. After scoring, Carter got up and did a waddle celebration.

Michael Carter hits the waddle on his second TD 👀 📺: #MIAvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5wEbhQ3nxf pic.twitter.com/CK19C7RhC2 — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

What makes that disrespectful? That’s the touchdown celebration done by one of Carter’s opponents.

Jaylen Waddle does the waddle celebration after scoring. The waddle celebration is very fitting for Jaylen given his last name.

This time it was Carter sticking it right in his opponent’s face, waddling right in front of his opponent’s team.

Carter scored twice in his Jets’ 40-17 win over the Dolphins but only waddled after his second touchdown.