Jets rookie Ashtyn Davis does not own a car and rides his bike to practice

Ashtyn Davis’ road to practice requires more discipline and a tougher route compared to most players.

Davis, a rookie safety for the New York Jets, told reporters on Thursday that he still does not own a car. He said that he bikes to practice, even though the weather is getting rough. On Thursday, it was 23 degrees in the morning and he still made the 10-minute bike ride into work.

Jets rookie safety Ashtyn Davis does not have a car and still rides a bike to work every day. This morning it was 23 degrees. He said it is a 10 minute ride. Impressive for a California guy. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 19, 2020

Davis was a 3rd-round pick out of Cal. He grew up in Santa Cruz, Calif., where the weather is nowhere near as cold as the New York/New Jersey areas. It’s impressive for anyone to make that kind of ride into work in that cold, regardless of where you are from.

Davis has 15 tackles in seven games this season. Maybe one day he can pull off the Mack Hollins special.