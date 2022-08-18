Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL

New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL.

Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut.

Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and was asked how pleased he was with his productivity in his first preseason game.

Michael Clemons had a strong debut in his first preseason game as a Jet. How pleased was he with his production? "I wasn't" pic.twitter.com/T3FKV4CQzY — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 18, 2022

“I wasn’t,” Clemons answered bluntly.

“As a player I have a ot to work on,” he added.

Keep in mind that Clemons said all this with a very stern look on his face. The man was not messing around. Let’s also talk about how he was ready to burst out of that shirt.

That dude is massive.

Clemons is listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. It looks like that entire 270 is muscle too. He looks like Tony Stark after putting on the Iron Man suit. Clemons doesn’t need a Halloween costume; he is one.

He’s about to take your chain and your lunch money.