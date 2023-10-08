Jets players using Sean Payton’s comments as motivation against Broncos

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton’s preseason comments about New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were definitely on the minds of players prior to the start of Sunday’s game.

Pregame video from the field showed Jets tight end CJ Ozumah using Payton’s comments about Hackett as motivation against the Broncos. Uzomah told teammates that Payton had “made this personal” and to go win the game for Hackett (video here, includes strong language).

“Their coach made this s— personal. Well, f— him and f— them. This ain’t about them. It’s about us getting back on the right track. Let’s win this b—h for Hackett,” Uzomah said (profanity edited by LBS).

Payton made headlines prior to the season with some highly critical comments about the job Hackett did as Denver’s head coach. Jets players were well aware of the comments and have not forgotten about them, even though Payton tried his best to downplay them this week.

Both the Jets and Broncos entered Sunday’s game with only one win on the season, but the Jets are the ones with the added motivation for this one.