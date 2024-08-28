Jets add former 1st-round pick to their defense

The New York Jets made a notable addition to their defense on Wednesday.

Third-year safety Lewis Cine agreed to a deal with the Jets a day after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

Source: Lewis Cine is signing with the #Jets. Former first-round pick starts elsewhere after Minnesota released him Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/oOoZMza70F — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2024

The Vikings had high hopes for Cine when they drafted him in the first round in 2022, but his tenure in Minnesota did not go as planned. After appearing in three games as a rookie and not recording a stat, Cine played in seven games last season and had just one tackle assist.

Cine was a star at Georgia and won a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2021. He was named First-team All-SEC that year.

Cine was open about how he expected to wind up with a different team before the Vikings drafted him in 2022. He now gets a fresh start with the Jets.