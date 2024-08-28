 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 28, 2024

Jets add former 1st-round pick to their defense

August 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Lewis Cine at the NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (DB46) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets made a notable addition to their defense on Wednesday.

Third-year safety Lewis Cine agreed to a deal with the Jets a day after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings had high hopes for Cine when they drafted him in the first round in 2022, but his tenure in Minnesota did not go as planned. After appearing in three games as a rookie and not recording a stat, Cine played in seven games last season and had just one tackle assist.

Cine was a star at Georgia and won a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2021. He was named First-team All-SEC that year.

Cine was open about how he expected to wind up with a different team before the Vikings drafted him in 2022. He now gets a fresh start with the Jets.

Article Tags

Lewis CineNew York Jets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus