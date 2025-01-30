 Skip to main content
Jets hire former NFL head coach as new DC

January 29, 2025
by Grey Papke
New York JetsSteve Wilks
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is bolstering his staff with a former NFL head coach.

The Jets are hiring Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Wilks will call defensive plays as part of the role.

Wilks is a respected figure in NFL circles and an experienced hire for a first-time head coach in Glenn. He spent one season as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and impressed by going 6-6 in an interim stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. His most recent role was in 2023, when he spent one year as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. He was surprisingly fired after one season and did not coach at the NFL level last season.

The Jets had been strong defensively over the past few seasons, but saw significant slippage last year after the midseason firing of Robert Saleh. Wilks will be tasked with getting the unit back to top form.