Did Jets ticket department drop hint about team’s QB plan?

The New York Jets have the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Unless they are planning to trade down, they will almost certainly select a quarterback. That has left Sam Darnold’s future with the franchise murky, but the Jets’ ticket department is not giving up on the former USC star.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the ticket page on the Jets’ official website features Darnold quite prominently. He’s certainly painted as the team’s starting quarterback heading into 2021.

Does the Jets’ ticket department know something others don’t? pic.twitter.com/137suSpKl5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

What does that mean? Probably nothing. Even if the Jets were planning to trade Darnold, we doubt they would inform their ticketing department ahead of time. It makes sense for a team to market its quarterback, and Darnold is New York’s quarterback at the moment.

There has been a lot of talk about the Jets trading Darnold if they choose to keep the No. 2 pick, but that is far from a given. There actually may be more reasons why they won’t trade Darnold at the moment.