Report: Jets trying to re-sign Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson is one of the best free agent wide receivers on the market, but the New York Jets aren’t ready to let him walk just yet.

The Jets are trying to re-sign Anderson, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jets are making efforts to re-sign WR Robby Anderson, per source. It won’t be easy, as he’s one of the top wideouts on the market, but I’m told it’s not yet over between him and the Jets. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2020

Anderson, 26, had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season. His peak came in 2017 when he posted 63 catches for 941 yards and seven TDs.

The stats probably don’t scream “No. 1 receiver” to you, but when you consider that Anderson had Luke Falk and a mono-recovering Sam Darnold as his quarterbacks, things look a lot better.

A previous report said the Jets were unlikely to be able to afford Anderson, who could get $13-$15 million per season in free agency. The Jets reportedly are hoping to pay the receiver around $10 million a year.