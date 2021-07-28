Jets to work out veteran quarterbacks due to Zach Wilson contract dispute

The New York Jets find themselves in the uncomfortable position of working out veteran quarterbacks on the second day of training camp. It’s all due to a contract dispute with the team’s top draft pick.

With Zach Wilson unsigned, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets have set up veteran quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday.

The fact that the Jets are planning to bring in veterans might be a sign that they don’t see the Wilson deal getting wrapped up imminently. At the moment, James Morgan and Mike White are the only two quarterbacks in Jets camp, so they could use another body if Wilson isn’t there yet. A report from SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano earlier Wednesday indicated that the Jets were “not likely to budge” in the dispute with Wilson.

Wilson and the Jets are haggling over two key sticking points. Ultimately, they’re both minor in the grand scheme of things, which is what makes this such a bad look for everyone involved.