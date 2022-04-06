Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the fist round,” Eskin said. “I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf (they said), ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer,” Eskin said. “They just say ‘nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.”

The report was refuted by Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Hughes said Wednesday that sources told him the Jets never offered the No. 10 overall pick to Seattle and that the Seahawks are “not accepting offers.” Though, that is essentially the same thing that Eskin reported, which was that the Jets are willing to give up the 10th pick but the Seahawks aren’t entertaining it.

It makes sense that the Jets would be aggressive in pursuing Metcalf. They also made a run at Tyreek Hill, but the star receiver chose the Miami Dolphins over them.

Metcalf is entering the final season of his rookie contract. In an offseason where several wide receivers have signed massive extensions, it would be a surprise if the Seahawks were totally unwilling to deal Metcalf. They already traded Russell Wilson. Are they really prepared to commit $25 million per year to Metcalf without having a set plan at quarterback?

There has been talk that Metcalf could be traded if the price is right. If the Seahawks do start taking calls, expect the Jets to be firmly in the mix.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports