Jets work out infamous NFL QB

The New York Jets on Thursday worked out an infamous NFL quarterback.

The Jets worked out both Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard on Thursday. Peterman has been around the NFL since 2017, when he became a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. The 31-year-old has appeared in 15 career NFL games — most of which came during his first two years in the league.

In 2017, Peterman appeared in four games for the Bills and the team went 1-1 in his starts. In his first career start, he went a brutal 6/14 for 66 yards, no touchdowns and 5 interceptions. His performance was remembered as one of the worst by a starting QB. Peterman also appeared in the Bills’ playoff loss to the Jaguars that season and threw an interception in that contest.

Peterman wasn’t much better in 2018. He threw for just one touchdown and 7 interceptions in four games that season.

Peterman spent time in training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, though he didn’t make their roster during the regular season. For his career, he has passed for 712 yards, 4 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games.

The Jets worked out Peterman and Beathard because their backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, will miss the rest of the preseason with a knee injury. Justin Fields is slated to be the team’s starter.