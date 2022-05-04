Dolphins player had hilarious scare when he first got to Florida

Jevon Holland feels a lot more comfortable entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, especially now that he knows the difference between a frog and an alligator.

Holland was born in British Columbia and went to school in the Bay Area of California. The defensive back then attended the University of Oregon before being drafted by the Dolphins in the second round last year. On Wednesday, Holland spoke about how uncomfortable he was when he arrived in Miami a year ago. He said he was once frightened by a frog because he thought it was a gator.

When Jevon Holland first got to Florida, he says he was nervous about a new environment. So much so, that he saw a frog on his first South Florida jog, thought it was a gator, and ran back to his hotel room. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 4, 2022

That must have been a pretty big frog.

Holland was a productive player in his rookie year. He had 69 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. Now that he is not terrified of frogs, there is no telling what he could accomplish in his sophomore season.