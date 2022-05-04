 Skip to main content
Dolphins player had hilarious scare when he first got to Florida

May 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jevon Holland without a helmet

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) leaves the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jevon Holland feels a lot more comfortable entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, especially now that he knows the difference between a frog and an alligator.

Holland was born in British Columbia and went to school in the Bay Area of California. The defensive back then attended the University of Oregon before being drafted by the Dolphins in the second round last year. On Wednesday, Holland spoke about how uncomfortable he was when he arrived in Miami a year ago. He said he was once frightened by a frog because he thought it was a gator.

That must have been a pretty big frog.

Holland was a productive player in his rookie year. He had 69 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. Now that he is not terrified of frogs, there is no telling what he could accomplish in his sophomore season.

