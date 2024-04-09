 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh using unique motivational tactic with Chargers

April 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers

Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh is trying to establish a winning culture in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the coach appears to be using some interesting motivational tactics.

Harbaugh has already made some changes to the Chargers’ locker room, according to Dan Wolkenstein of the “Chargers Unleashed” podcast. One addition the coach has made was to add each player’s recruiting level from high school to their nameplate, which would range from not ranked through 5-star.

The message is probably two-fold from Harbaugh. Ideally, those players who were highly ranked coming out of high school will see their rating and want to live up to it. Players who were not ranked or did not receive much recognition might feel motivated to continue proving their doubters wrong.

Some will say tactics like those only work at the collegiate level, but this is not Harbaugh’s first go-around in the NFL. The 60-year-old won with the San Francisco 49ers and took them to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl before he became the head coach at Michigan.

Harbaugh may also be working a secret NFL Draft strategy, so he is wasting no time putting his stamp on things in L.A.

