Jim Harbaugh responds to new round of NFL rumors

December 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is popping up in NFL head coaching rumors. This time, Harbaugh does not seem interested in letting those rumors fester.

Harbaugh firmly denied having any plans to return to the NFL, saying Sunday that he would be “enthusiastically” coaching Michigan in 2023.

A report Sunday morning indicated that NFL teams still firmly believe Harbaugh would listen if NFL teams came calling. Perhaps he still would, but with Michigan riding an unbeaten season, Harbaugh probably does not want that talk to linger or distract his players.

Harbaugh, by his own admission, nearly left Michigan for an NFL job last offseason, but ultimately it did not happen. At that point, he said he was not going to flirt with an NFL return again. He is sticking to that here, though we will see if it holds if a team decides to try and tempt him.

