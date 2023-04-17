Jim Irsay discusses Colts’ options with first-round pick

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is known for saying too much at times, but he now seems determined to create an element of surprise leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Irsay sent a tweet on Sunday about how excited he is for the draft. He laid out just about every possible approach the Colts could take with the No. 4 overall pick and included photos of the four big quarterback prospects — Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis.

“For the ’23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB — or trade up and take a QB — OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB — Or NOT. All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!” Irsay wrote.

Irsay said earlier this month that he strongly believes the Colts can find a franchise quarterback at No. 4. He was also very honest when asked about Indy potentially pursuing Lamar Jackson.

Now that the draft is getting close, Irsay seems like he wants to keep the Colts’ plans a secret. It will be interesting to see if he can keep a lid on it for another week or so.