Jim Irsay strongly hints at Colts’ big draft preference

The Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback, and there has been some speculation that Lamar Jackson might be on the team’s radar. The reality, however, appears quite different.

Colts owner Jim Irsay offered a strong hint regarding the Colts’ plans for the position in a recent interview. Irsay told Zak Keefer of The Athletic that he strongly believes the Colts can find a franchise quarterback with the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, and he wants to find one that fits the vision of new head coach Shane Steichen.

“It seems like there’s going to be a great prospect there, and we just have to make sure, you know, (he) fits Shane’s model and really what he’s looking for,” Irsay said.

In other words, Jackson is probably out of the picture. Irsay hinted at that recently as well, but that did not stop some Colts fans from getting their hopes up.

The Colts will have a quarterback to choose from at No. 4, but they may not get much say in which one. Carolina and Houston are likely to pick quarterbacks at No. 1 and No. 2, and if Arizona trades out of No. 3, the Colts may have to settle for whoever is left among Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson.