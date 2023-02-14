Jim Irsay drops big hint about Colts’ draft plans

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has provided what could be a major hint about the team’s plans for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Irsay and the Colts met with the media on Tuesday to introduce new head coach Shane Steichen. During the press conference, Irsay spoke about the importance of having stability at the quarterback position in the NFL. He mentioned how the Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the second round, which led to general manager Chris Ballard joking that the Colts might “trade back.” Irsay then quipped that Ballard “likes picks” before the owner mentioned one of the top quarterbacks in the draft by name.

“He likes picks,” Irsay said. “Although, the Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya.”

Looks like #Colts owner Jim Irsay let the cat out of the bag about the #Colts Draft plans. "The Alabama guy doesn't look bad, I'll tell ya." The Colts currently pick at number 4. May need to move up if they want Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/hY93tvznKk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

Irsay was, of course, referring to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Many analysts are projecting that Young will be the first player taken in the draft. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick, but teams are reportedly preparing to blow them away with trade offers. The Colts, who are currently set to pick at No. 4, could be one of those teams.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis are also expected to be taken in the top five, so Indy may not have to trade up if they like all three of the top QBs. It is possible Irsay mentioned Young in an attempt to throw other teams off.

Either way, it would be surprising if the Colts do not take a quarterback in the first round. They just hired a young, offensive minded head coach, and the next step will likely be drafting a QB.