Jim Irsay shares amazing Colts-themed ‘Boyz N the Hood’ photo

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay got creative with the Photoshop on Wednesday.

Irsay shared a photo on Twitter that was a play on the popular 1991 movie “Boyz N the Hood.” Only this version of the photo was “Coltz N Da Hood.”

Football fans will recognize Edgerrin James in the driver’s seat, Peyton Manning in the passenger’s seat, and Marvin Harrison in the back. The photo was taken from this scene in the movie, where Ice Cube is driving.

Irsay says that James sent it to him and said it should be titled “Coltz in the HOF.” That’s because Manning was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, joining Harrison (2016) and James (2020), who were previously elected to Canton.

Harrison played his entire career from 1996-2008 with the Colts. Manning spent most of his career — 1998-2010 — with Indy. And James was with the Colts from 1999-2005. Together they formed one of the best and most exciting offensive trios in NFL history. They are all very deserving Hall of Fame members.

Those three had a lot of fun together, which helps explain Manning’s comment on what he misses most from his playing days.