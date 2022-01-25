Did Jim Irsay take shot at Carson Wentz with tweet?

The Indianapolis Colts have not exactly expressed confidence in Carson Wentz since their disappointing end to the season, and that theme continued when team owner Jim Irsay shared some of his thoughts on the playoffs this week.

Irsay tweeted an observation about this year’s playoff field early Tuesday morning. He said the Divisional Round proved that you need a quarterback and offense that can score 30 or more points.

You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 25, 2022

It’s hard not to view that as a shot at Wentz. Irsay was likely reacting to the incredible overtime shootout between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, in which Patrick Mahomes led his team to a 42-36 win. Both Mahomes and Josh Allen had incredible games.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 and nearly blew a massive lead. Irsay’s point about needing to score 30 applies there also. The other two games, not so much. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers got the best of the Green Bay Packers in a 13-10 defensive slugfest.

Teams can clearly win with mostly defense, which is why it seems like Irsay was taking a swipe at his quarterback. Though, there are reasons to believe Wentz may not be his quarterback for long.