Jim McMahon golfs barefoot, once drank 11 bloody marys during tournament

Jim McMahon had one of the most eccentric personalities of any player in NFL history, and the former Chicago Bears quarterback is still marching to the beat of his own drum.

McMahon has played in a number of celebrity golf tournaments over the years, and those who have seen him on the course know he prefers to play barefoot. With the weather cooperating at the annual American Century Championship over the weekend, McMahon once again went with no shoes. He drained a nice putt during the final round on Sunday.

McMahon has never missed an American Century Championship in the 31 years the event has been held. His best finish was in 1992 when he came in 14th. As you might imagine, he has some great stories from all the years he played in the tournament, including when he says he drank 11 bloody marys during a round in his 10th year at the event. McMahon told Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on the “Subpar” podcast recently that he threw up late in the round but managed to shoot a 72 after firing an 88 while stone sober the day before. McMahon says he started heaving when playing partner Vinny Del Negro was taking too long to hit his tee shot on the 16th hole. The interview is worth a listen.

Considering he basically came up with his own version of the BYU honor code, we’re not really surprised by anything McMahon does. If he ever wins the American Century Championship, it’s probably safe to assume he enjoyed a few cocktails along the way.