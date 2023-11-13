Jim Nantz had bold comment about Detroit Lions

CBS announcer Jim Nantz offered a bold comment about the Detroit Lions after the NFC squad pulled off an impressive 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 10.

The Lions’ offense looked awesome and put up put up 533 yards while eclipsing the 40-point mark for the second time this season. Detroit even converted on a big 4th-and-2 play late to help clinch the win.

The victory was a tough one on the road against a talented team, and it made the Lions 7-2.

Nantz, who called the game with Tony Romo, was so impressed that he said he thought the Lions could end up winning the NFC and reaching the Super Bowl this season.

“We might be seeing these Lions in Las Vegas. You never know. This is a pretty complete (team),” Nantz said.

The Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February.

The Lions are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the second-best record in the NFL, behind only the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Making the Super Bowl would be a huge deal for the Lions. Since the AFL-NFL merger, the farthest the team has gone in the postseason is the NFC Championship Game, which they reached in 1991 but lost. That season was also the last time the Lions won a postseason game.