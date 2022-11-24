 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 24, 2022

Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic ‘announcer’s jinx’

November 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Jim Nantz speaking

February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; American sportscaster Jim Nantz on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons.

Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.

Nantz, without hesitation, noted that Lions kicker Michael Badgley was perfect on the season.

“Do not talk to me about the announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said defiantly. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year. Field goal or PAT.”

Of course, Badgley proceeded to miss the kick.

“Lions fans, I apologize,” said Tony Romo.

Badgley entered the game 6/6 on field goals and 12/12 on extra points. And then he missed an easy 29-yard kick against the Bills. Go figure.

Blame Nantz if you want, but he’s not the one who missed the kick.

Article Tags

Jim NantzMichael Badgley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus