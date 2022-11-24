Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic ‘announcer’s jinx’

Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons.

Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.

Nantz, without hesitation, noted that Lions kicker Michael Badgley was perfect on the season.

“Do not talk to me about the announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said defiantly. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year. Field goal or PAT.”

Of course, Badgley proceeded to miss the kick.

“Lions fans, I apologize,” said Tony Romo.

"Do not talk to me about an announcer's jinx." 😬 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/hnOtcXtef5 — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

Badgley entered the game 6/6 on field goals and 12/12 on extra points. And then he missed an easy 29-yard kick against the Bills. Go figure.

Blame Nantz if you want, but he’s not the one who missed the kick.