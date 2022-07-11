Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent addresses ‘false’ report

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, and there was an idea floated over the weekend that the quarterback could, once again, become the heir apparent to the Tom Brady throne. Garoppolo’s agent has thrown cold water on that.

On the latest episode of his “The National Football Show” podcast, radio host Dan Sileo said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of two teams that are trying to trade for Garoppolo. The idea would be for Garoppolo to back up Brady and then take over when the seven-time Super Bowl champion retires.

“The Buccaneers would love to have Jimmy G. in Tampa as the heir apparent,” Sileo said, via Grant Cohn of SI.com. “So Garoppolo would go to Tampa as the backup and once Brady leaves, there’s Jimmy G. with a ready-made team again like he had in San Francisco and in New England. It’s a no-brainer.”

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery early in the offseason. Sileo said he is not going to be ready for training camp and may even miss the first month of the season. He prefaced the comments by saying he knows Garoppolo’s agent Don Yee “very well.” Yee also represents Brady. Some took that to mean the information Sileo shared came from Yee.

Yee responded on Monday morning. He told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Garoppolo is “progressing well and on schedule.” The agent also called Sileo’s report “false.”

I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo’s shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host’s recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady. Yee’s response: pic.twitter.com/kINdUZR9qK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2022

Pelissero added that the expectation around the NFL is that Garoppolo will be traded by the end of July.

Garoppolo wants an opportunity to start. There aren’t many teams that can offer him that at the moment, but the idea of him backing up Brady again sounds unrealistic.