Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury.

Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury… Brock Purdy is coming in at QB for the 49ers! pic.twitter.com/oFUXyIXRYx — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 4, 2022

Rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 draft, replaced Garoppolo on the next drive.

The 49ers cannot afford another quarterback injury. Garoppolo was playing after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury early in the season, so the team has now gone through their entire quarterback depth chart this year. As a 7-4 team with playoff aspirations, they cannot really expect to be able to lean on Purdy if Garoppolo misses any time.