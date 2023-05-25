Jimmy Garoppolo underwent offseason surgery

Jimmy Garoppolo spent a significant portion of last offseason recovering from a surgical procedure, and the veteran quarterback has done the same this year.

Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March, according to a report from Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic. The procedure was performed after Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury on Dec. 6 and was shut down for the season. The San Francisco 49ers feared that he had sustained a Lisfranc injury and would need surgery. However, doctors determined that it was a different type of fracture that did not need surgery and would require a recovery period of about two months.

There was even talk that Garoppolo might return late in the postseason if the Niners made a deep run. They got all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury. Garoppolo was not available in the game.

The Raiders reportedly discovered during Garoppolo’s physical that his foot injury required surgery. They still signed him, though there were some concerns about the injury after the process was delayed a bit. Garoppolo said there was “no worry” with his foot or anything else.

Garoppolo should be recovered in plenty of time for training camp, but this is the second straight offseason where he has undergone surgery. Last year, the Niners had difficulty trading him because he needed a shoulder procedure. The 31-year-old has not exactly been a model of good health.