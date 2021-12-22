Jimmy Garoppolo shares why he is not a stats guy

Jimmy Garoppolo has never been one to light up the box score, but there is one statistical category in which the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has excelled this season. As you might expect, he insists he has not paid any attention to that.

Following Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Garoppolo now leads all NFL quarterbacks with 8.5 yards per attempt. He downplayed the feat when asked about it on Tuesday and said he cares more about his performance in important situations.

Jimmy Garoppolo on leading NFL in yds/attempt: "[YPA] isn't gonna dictate winning and losing. It's more about third down, red zone. I think those are a quarterback's true stats, when the money's on the line. As long as we're winning games, I could care less what the stats are." — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) December 21, 2021

Garoppolo has just 18 touchdown passes in 13 games this season. But the Niners have won five of their last six and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. It doesn’t really matter if they’ve accomplished that by running the ball efficiently or throwing the ball down the field. They’re squarely in the playoff hunt.

While he is far from the most flashy quarterback in the NFL, Garoppolo has a record of 30-13 as a starter with the 49ers. He may wind up looking for a new job in 2022, and he shouldn’t have much trouble finding one. Jimmy G. will probably never throw for 5,000 yards and 35-plus touchdowns, but he has shown on many occasions that he can do enough to win.

