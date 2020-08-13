Jimmy Johnson will not travel for ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ this season

Jimmy Johnson announced on Thursday that he will not be traveling to Los Angeles to be a part of the studio team for “FOX NFL Sunday” this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 77 years old, Johnson is considered to be in a higher risk category for the virus, which influenced his decision.

“After much consideration, and with the full support of FOX Sports, I’ve decided not to travel to L.A. studio for FOX NFL SUNDAY for the time being due to the pandemic. I will still contribute to the broadcast and I can’t wait to talk football with my guys remotely!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

FOX Sports issued the following statement on the situation.

“Jimmy Johnson is a key member of the FOX NFL Sunday team, but more importantly, he’s family. We fully support and respect his decision to not travel to our Los Angeles-based studio for the time being due to the ongoing pandemic.”

As Johnson said, he will still be a contributor to the show, just not in person.

Johnson travels from Florida to be in Los Angeles for the popular NFL studio show, but things will be different this year. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and more recently, Tony Gonzalez, are among the members of the show. Earlier this year, Johnson was surprised on the show with the announcement that he made the Hall of Fame, which resulted in a great video.