JJ and Kealia Watt share big family announcement

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia made a big announcement on social media Tuesday.

Watt shared a picture of himself, his wife, and their newborn son, Koa James Watt. Koa was born on Sunday and is the couple’s first child.

Koa certainly has good genetics. His dad is a defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals, while his mom has played internationally for the US Women’s soccer team.

The good news for the Watts is that the baby will definitely be well-dressed. Maybe he can lean on Zach Ertz for advice on fatherhood as well.