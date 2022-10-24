Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.

The report said the Ertz family gave the Watts a red onesie that said “Watt” on the back. It was made to look like the baby’s version of Cardinals jersey like Watt’s.

Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals. He has 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games. Ertz is also in his second season with the Cardinals. He has 37 catches for 320 yards this season. And they’re both about to be in young baby land together.