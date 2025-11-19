Larry Brown Sports

JJ McCarthy’s personal coach gets in bizarre spat with Vikings legend

JJ McCarthy in a Vikings uniform
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

JJ McCarthy’s personal quarterback coach got himself in hot water this week by starting a spat with a Minnesota Vikings legend.

Greg Holcomb, who has long worked with McCarthy, sparked the issue by calling out legendary Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter. Carter made a negative comment about McCarthy’s play on X after FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho praised McCarthy for having the “clutch gene.”

Holcomb responded on X by calling Carter a “f’kn clown” in a since-deleted post.

Holcomb later posted a letter of apology to both Carter and the Vikings in which he admitted his reaction had been “unprofessional” and “disrespectful.” That letter was also deleted, with Holcomb claiming the Vikings had asked him to remove it.

Holcomb more or less created this drama all by himself, which the Vikings were unquestionably frustrated with.

Realistically, Holcomb may not like the remarks, but McCarthy’s play has opened the quarterback up to criticism. McCarthy has completed just 52.9 percent of his passes on the season and has thrown eight interceptions to six touchdowns. Things are bad enough that coach Kevin O’Connell seems lukewarm on the second-year quarterback right now.

