JJ McCarthy shares message on social media after injury news

Minnesota Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy shared an uplifting message on social media after news surfaced that he will undergo surgery.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Tuesday that McCarthy has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee and will undergo surgery. A short while later, the quarterback shared a message on X.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati,” McCarthy wrote.

Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 13, 2024

The latin phrase “amor fati” translates to “love of one’s fate,” which essentially means accepting everything that happens.

McCarthy had been in a battle for a starting job with Sam Darnold, though it sounded like the veteran had the upper hand. McCarthy played well in Minnesota’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, overcoming an early interception to finish 11/17 for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. The former Michigan star could have continued to push Darnold if he played well in the Vikings’ next two exhibition games.

It would not be a surprise if McCarthy sat out his entire rookie season in the wake of the knee injury.