JJ Watt went to great lengths to break his own free agency news

J.J. Watt was the first person to break the news on Monday that J.J. Watt has signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and J.J. Watt went to great lengths to make sure he wasn’t scooped on the story.

Watt shared a clever post on social media in which he was wearing a Cardinals shirt.

Some wondered if Watt had the Cardinals shirt waiting and had known for a while he was signing with Arizona. That was apparently not the case.

Watt told reporters on Tuesday that he ordered shirts from about four or five different teams so he would be prepared for the announcement. He had the shirts shipped to a friend’s house because he was afraid the delivery person might piece things together.

Watt’s decision came as a shock to most, as the Cardinals were not believed to be a legitimate contender to sign him. We think we have a pretty good idea of why he chose them.