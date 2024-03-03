JJ Watt shows off his hockey skills in impressive video

JJ Watt is known for his elite talent on the football field, but most people do not realize how good the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is on ice skates.

Watt is shockingly good at hockey. He has occasionally posted videos showing himself skating or shooting pucks for fun, and he shared a couple of new clips over the weekend. The 34-year-old has still got it.

First time in a year, second time in the last 6-7 years. Knocking the rust off slowly but surely. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/olfvkQYwI0 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 2, 2024

Keep in mind that Watt was listed at 288 pounds at the end of his NFL playing career. Even if he has slimmed down a bit since retiring, we would not want to see him coming at us on skates with those skills.

We featured a similar video a decade ago, and the latest seems to prove that Watt has not lost a step. It would only be right to pray for anyone who has the courage to line up across from him in a pickup hockey game.