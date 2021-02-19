JJ Watt’s wife Kealia seems to want him to sign with this team

J.J. Watt is attracting a lot of interest in free agency. However, if it were up to his wife, it sounds like his next destination might already be picked out.

Watt’s wife Kealia Ohai liked a pair of tweets urging the pass rusher to join the Chicago Bears following his release from the Houston Texans.

JJ Watt’s wife seems like she would be a fan of him signing with Chicago.@JJWatt listen to your wife bro. Sign a minimum contract with us, recruit Watson, and win a free Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/GlRbQnYQPV — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) February 18, 2021

Ohai has a pretty good reason for wanting Watt to join the Bears. She plays professional soccer for the Chicago Red Stars, having signed with them in 2020 following six seasons with the Houston Dash. Watt has demonstrated on plenty of occasions that he is her biggest fan.

It’s certainly plausible that Ohai’s presence in Chicago could help Watt decide to play there. The team doesn’t have a ton of cap space, so it would probably need to be a team-friendly deal, but this has to be a big selling point.